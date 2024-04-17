Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896) Price Target Decreased by 11.63% to 2.38

The average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896) has been revised to 2.38 / share. This is an decrease of 11.63% from the prior estimate of 2.69 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 3.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.48% from the latest reported closing price of 1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3896 is 0.06%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.47% to 82,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,122K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,630K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IRBO - iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF holds 17,898K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 6,666K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 35.34% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,089K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

