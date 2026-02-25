Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 10.41

The average one-year price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (SEHK:3896) has been revised to HK$10.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of HK$9.37 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$9.01 to a high of HK$12.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.65% from the latest reported closing price of HK$7.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 39.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3896 is 0.17%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.44% to 86,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,310K shares , representing an increase of 30.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 41.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,424K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,168K shares , representing an increase of 31.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 36.37% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 38.76% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 4,137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 28.71% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,184K shares , representing a decrease of 575.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3896 by 88.17% over the last quarter.

