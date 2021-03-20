Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.1% to US$48.74 in the week after its latest full-year results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at CN¥6.6b, statutory losses exploded to CN¥6.15 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:KC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings from eleven analysts is for revenues of CN¥10.4b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 58% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 39% to CN¥3.76. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥10.6b and losses of CN¥3.65 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at CN¥376, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kingsoft Cloud Holdings at CN¥69.98 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥16.02. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 58% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 43% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings that you should be aware of.

