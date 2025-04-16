Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Announces Underwritten Public Offering of 18.5 Million ADSs

Kingsoft Cloud announced a public offering of 18.5 million ADSs and a concurrent private placement with Kingsoft Corporation.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of 18.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs), representing 277.5 million ordinary shares. The offering will be managed by a consortium of investment banks, and investors have the option to receive ordinary shares instead of ADSs. Additionally, Kingsoft's existing shareholder, Kingsoft Corporation, plans to purchase a significant number of shares in a concurrent private placement. Proceeds from both the public offering and the private placement will be used to enhance infrastructure, invest in technology, and for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions and requires shareholder approval for certain aspects of the private placement.

Kingsoft Cloud is initiating a significant public offering of 18,500,000 American depositary shares, indicating confidence in its growth and ability to attract investment.

The concurrent private placement with Kingsoft Corporation ensures strong backing from existing shareholders, reinforcing investor confidence.

Proceeds from the offering are earmarked for upgrading infrastructure and technology development, which can enhance the company's competitive position in the cloud service market.

The engagement of multiple reputable underwriters for the public offering underscores the attractiveness and credibility of Kingsoft Cloud's offering to potential investors.

The company is initiating a significant public offering of 18,500,000 ADSs, potentially diluting existing shareholders' equity.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, indicating uncertainty about the completion and timing, which may signal investor caution.

The need for independent shareholder approval for the Concurrent Private Placement raises concerns about conflicts of interest and governance.

What is the Kingsoft Cloud public offering about?

The public offering involves 18,500,000 American depositary shares, representing 277,500,000 ordinary shares of Kingsoft Cloud.

Who are the underwriters for the public offering?

The underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, China International Capital Corporation, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and Merrill Lynch.

What will Kingsoft Cloud use the proceeds for?

The proceeds will be used for infrastructure upgrades, technology development, and general corporate purposes.

Can investors choose to receive ordinary shares instead of ADSs?

Yes, investors have the option to receive ordinary shares to be traded on the HKEX instead of ADSs.

Where can I find more information about the offering?

More information can be found on the SEC's website and through the prospectus obtained from the underwriters.

BEIJING, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Public Offering”) of 18,500,000 of American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing 15 ordinary shares of the Company, or a total of 277,500,000 ordinary shares (the “Firm Shares”). All ADSs will be offered by Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs. Investors have an option to receive ordinary shares of the Company to be traded on the HKEX (the “Shares”) in lieu of ADSs in this offering.





Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, and Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited are acting as the underwriters for the Public Offering, which is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Public Offering may be completed.





Concurrently with, and subject to, among other closing conditions, the completion of the Public Offering, the Company’s existing shareholder, Kingsoft Corporation Limited (“Kingsoft Corporation”) has agreed to purchase from the Company certain number of its ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the Public Offering price per ordinary shares, in a concurrent private placement (the “Concurrent Private Placement”). The number of shares to be purchased by Kingsoft Corporation equals 20% of the aggregate number of (i) the Firm Shares and (ii) the shares to be purchased in the Concurrent Private Placement, subject to certain adjustments. The Concurrent Private Placement to Kingsoft Corporation is being made pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Concurrent Private Placement constitutes connected transactions within the meaning of the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and are subject to, among other conditions, (i) the approval by independent shareholders in a shareholder meeting the Company plans to convene, and (ii) the completion of the Public Offering.





The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Public Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement for (i) investments in upgrading and expanding infrastructure, (ii) investments in technology and product development, and (iii) general corporate and working capital purposes.





The ADSs and ordinary shares are offered in the Public Offering pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the proposed Public Offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, c/o Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, United States, or by telephone at +1-866-718-1649 or by emailing prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing



Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com



; China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29/F International Finance Center, No.1 Harbor View Street, Central, Hong Kong, by email at



ecm_supernova_plus@cicc.com.cn



; Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, Attention: Asia Equity Capital Market, Level 60, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West Kowloon, Hong Kong, or by phone at +852 22038166 or by email at



asia.ecm.internal@list.db.com



; HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. sales representative or by emailing



ny.equity.syndicate@us.hsbc.com



; or Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Limited, c/o BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, One Bryant Park, New York, NY, 10036, United States, or by telephone at +1 (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.





This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to”, “could”, “potential” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud’s goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud’s business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; Kingsoft Cloud’s ability to monetize its customer base; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.









Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX:3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.





