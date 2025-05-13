Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 28, 2025

Kingsoft Cloud will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 28, followed by a conference call.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, a prominent cloud service provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 28, 2025, before U.S. market opening. The company will host anearnings conference callat 8:15 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, where participants can preregister to receive call-in details. Additionally, the call will be available via live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. Kingsoft Cloud is known for its comprehensive cloud platform that includes extensive infrastructure and industry-specific solutions.

$KC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $KC stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Nomura issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

BEIJING, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025 ended March 31, 2025 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.





Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday May 28, 2025 at 8:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).







Preregistration Information







Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5f4e481f10a54bdc8e351f2645183b41



. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.





To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.







About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited







Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited





Nicole Shan





Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300





Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com



