Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

Kingsoft Cloud will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, hosting anearnings call

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, a major cloud service provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on March 19, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company's management will hold anearnings conference callon the same day at 8:15 am Eastern Time, with preregistration required for participants. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website. Kingsoft Cloud offers extensive cloud infrastructure, products, and solutions across public and enterprise clouds. For further details, interested parties are directed to visit the company’s investor relations page or contact the investor relations team.

$KC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $KC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2024 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.





Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 8:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).







Preregistration Information







Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc315136cafe94825b98dca6b37795790



Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.





To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.







About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited







Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.





For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited





Nicole Shan





Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300





Email: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com



