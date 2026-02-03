Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (Symbol: KC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.14, changing hands as low as $13.03 per share. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.29 per share, with $22.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.