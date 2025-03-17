KINGSOFT CLOUD Earnings Preview: Recent $KC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KINGSOFT CLOUD ($KC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,173,902,673 and earnings of -$0.87 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
KINGSOFT CLOUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of KINGSOFT CLOUD stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 12,468,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,797,565
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,009,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,076,455
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,558,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,345,234
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,470,709 shares (+1731.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,427,737
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,210,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,696,592
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 873,686 shares (+4098.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,164,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 781,465 shares (+3246.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,197,567
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.