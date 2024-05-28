News & Insights

Kingsmen Resources Uncovers New Mining Zones

May 28, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Kingsmen Resources (TSE:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. has announced the discovery of two new high-potential mineralization zones, Silvia and La Plata, at its Las Coloradas project in the Mexican silver belt. These zones, which show a complex network of intersecting structures and veins, have significantly expanded the scope of the project with their prospective silver, gold, and copper deposits. The findings suggest a larger and more promising area for exploration, as the company continues to assess the extent of the mineralization.

