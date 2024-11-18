News & Insights

Kingsmen Resources Secures $1 Million for Expansion

November 18, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Kingsmen Resources (TSE:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsmen Resources has successfully closed a $1 million private placement to boost its Las Coloradas Silver/Gold project in Mexico. The funding was secured through the issuance of 4 million units, each comprising a share and a warrant, with a portion purchased by company insiders. This strategic move aligns with Kingsmen’s focus on expanding its mineral exploration footprint in Mexico.

