Kingsmen Creatives Wins $34M Kazakhstan Museum Contract

October 24, 2024 — 05:43 am EDT

Kingsmen Creatives (SG:5MZ) has released an update.

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. has secured a significant USD 34 million contract through its subsidiary, Kingsmen Exhibits Pte Ltd, to develop a Museum of Science for Children in Almaty, Kazakhstan. This contract is anticipated to enhance the company’s financial performance from 2024 to 2026, signaling a promising investment opportunity for shareholders.

