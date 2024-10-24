Kingsmen Creatives Wins $34M Kazakhstan Museum Contract

Kingsmen Creatives (SG:5MZ) has released an update.

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. has secured a significant USD 34 million contract through its subsidiary, Kingsmen Exhibits Pte Ltd, to develop a Museum of Science for Children in Almaty, Kazakhstan. This contract is anticipated to enhance the company’s financial performance from 2024 to 2026, signaling a promising investment opportunity for shareholders.

For further insights into SG:5MZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.