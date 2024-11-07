News & Insights

Kingsland Minerals Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

November 07, 2024 — 02:36 am EST

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has issued an addendum to their Notice of Annual General Meeting, introducing additional resolutions related to their recent transaction with Quinbrook. The resolutions include the election of Robert Johansen as a director and the ratification and approval of various subscription shares and options. Shareholders are encouraged to review these changes and submit a replacement proxy form if they wish to vote on these new resolutions.

