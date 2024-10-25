Kingsland Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, inviting shareholders to review its financial performance and discuss resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and lodge their proxy forms to vote on the matters at hand.

