Kingsland Minerals Appoints New Director with No Securities

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Robert Johansen as a director, effective November 1, 2024. Currently, Johansen holds no interests in the company’s securities, indicating a fresh start for his role in guiding the company’s future. Investors might watch closely for his influence on Kingsland’s strategic directions.

