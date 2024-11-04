News & Insights

Kingsland Minerals Appoints New Director with No Securities

November 04, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Robert Johansen as a director, effective November 1, 2024. Currently, Johansen holds no interests in the company’s securities, indicating a fresh start for his role in guiding the company’s future. Investors might watch closely for his influence on Kingsland’s strategic directions.

