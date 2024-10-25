Kingsland Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, encouraging shareholders to lodge proxies and submit questions in advance. The company emphasizes electronic access to meeting documents and will provide updates on alternative arrangements if necessary. This proactive approach aims to enhance shareholder engagement and facilitate smooth proceedings.

