News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsland Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, encouraging shareholders to lodge proxies and submit questions in advance. The company emphasizes electronic access to meeting documents and will provide updates on alternative arrangements if necessary. This proactive approach aims to enhance shareholder engagement and facilitate smooth proceedings.

For further insights into AU:KNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.