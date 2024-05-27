News & Insights

Kingsgate Reports Promising Gold Discoveries

May 27, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited reports continued significant gold finds at the Chalawan and Kumpee sites near the Chatree Gold Mine, with Reverse Circulation drilling revealing promising near surface and deeper mineralization. General Manager Geology, Jill Terry, expresses confidence in the exploration potential and the company’s aggressive exploration plans aimed at maximizing Chatree’s value.

