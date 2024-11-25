News & Insights

Kingsgate Consolidated’s Bright Outlook Amid Production Ramp-Up

November 25, 2024 — 10:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited is ramping up production at its flagship Chatree mine, showing promising improvements in output in recent months. Despite challenges from a small group of dissenting shareholders, the company remains optimistic about increasing production and profitability, backed by supportive long-term shareholders and dedicated employees. With a brighter outlook ahead, Kingsgate anticipates rewarding their shareholders as the mine continues to operate at higher throughput levels.

