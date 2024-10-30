News & Insights

Kingsgate Consolidated Shares Insights on Mineral Resources

October 30, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has released a set of presentation materials for informational purposes, emphasizing that these are not intended asinvestment adviceor offers for securities. The materials include insights into their exploration results and mineral resources, compiled by their General Manager of Geology, Jillian Terry. Investors should seek their own advice before making any financial decisions based on this information.

