Kingsgate Consolidated (KSKGF) Price Target Increased by 19.26% to 3.91

The average one-year price target for Kingsgate Consolidated (OTCPK:KSKGF) has been revised to $3.91 / share. This is an increase of 19.26% from the prior estimate of $3.27 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.16 to a high of $4.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 225.46% from the latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingsgate Consolidated. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSKGF is 0.16%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 19,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,501K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,458K shares , representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSKGF by 37.65% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 6,381K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSKGF by 16.79% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,800K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,575K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares , representing a decrease of 22.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSKGF by 0.46% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 240K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.