Kingsgate Consolidated Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has announced the successful outcome of its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved. Key decisions include the re-election of Ross Smyth-Kirk as a Director and the approval of an on-market buy-back of up to 50% of the company’s shares. These developments reflect strong shareholder support and strategic moves to enhance shareholder value.

