Kingsgate Consolidated Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has announced the successful outcome of its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved. Key decisions include the re-election of Ross Smyth-Kirk as a Director and the approval of an on-market buy-back of up to 50% of the company’s shares. These developments reflect strong shareholder support and strategic moves to enhance shareholder value.

