Kingsgate Boosts Gold Output at Chatree Mine

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited announces significant improvements in gold production at its Chatree Gold Mine in Thailand, with October achieving the highest monthly output since March 2023. Operational efficiencies, including increased ex-pit ore processing and successful metallurgical trials, have enhanced productivity and reduced costs. The company aims to further optimize operations with new initiatives and explores ways to align its share price with the company’s asset value.

