King’s Stone Holdings Warns of Significant Financial Loss

Silver Tide Holdings Limited (HK:1943) has released an update.

King’s Stone Holdings Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant net loss of approximately HK$62 million to HK$64 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to just HK$2.4 million in the same period last year. This downturn is attributed primarily to increased competition and rising administrative costs. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

