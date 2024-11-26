King’s Stone Holdings Reports Significant Interim Loss

Silver Tide Holdings Limited (HK:1943) has released an update.

King’s Stone Holdings Group Limited, formerly known as Silver Tide Holdings Limited, reported a significant loss of HK$62.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a modest loss of HK$2.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue fell sharply to HK$103.3 million from HK$254.6 million, driven by increased costs and administrative expenses. This downturn reflects challenging market conditions impacting the company’s financial performance.

