Kings of Leon to Release New Album as NFT With Tokenized Tickets for Superfans

Kings of Leon will release their new album as a non-fungible token (NFT), becoming the first rock band to do so.

In addition to conventional release on services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, the album will be released in NFT form on YellowHeart, a blockchain-based music platform founded in 2018 Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.

The new album, “When You See Yourself,” will be delivered as three different types of tokens: the first a special album package, the second offering live show perks and the third containing exclusive audiovisual art.

Albums put out as NFTs have generally been the realm of DJs like 3LAU and have seen prior releases, but the Kings of Leon is the first band to launch a new album in the blockchain-based format.

YellowHeart is also minting 18 “golden tickets” that unlock actual front-row concert tickets at every Kings of Leon tour for life as part of the NFT release.

The band will auction six of these, with the remaining 12 to be vaulted, much like rare pieces of art.

“Each one of those is a unique NFT with the most incredible Kings of Leon art you’ve ever seen,” YellowHeart CEO Josh Katz said in an interview.

