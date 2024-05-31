King’s Flair Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited (HK:6822) has released an update.

King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 31, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the approval of dividends and share repurchase mandates. Shareholders unanimously backed the repurchase of up to 10% of issued share capital, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:6822 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.