Kings Arms Yard VCT Updates Share Capital

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has announced an update to its share capital and voting rights, revealing a total of 650,947,502 ordinary 1p shares issued as of May 31, 2024. Out of these, 87,982,092 shares are held in treasury with no voting rights, leaving 562,965,410 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and market observers to determine their interest or changes in interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:KAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.