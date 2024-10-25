News & Insights

Kings Arms Yard VCT Boosts Share Capital with New Issue

October 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Kings Arms Yard VCT has issued over 5.9 million new ordinary shares at 20.24 pence each, as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. The shares are set to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 28, 2024, and will align with existing shares in terms of rights. This move increases the company’s total voting rights, influencing shareholder calculations for interest notifications.

