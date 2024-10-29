Kingman Minerals Strengthens Team and Advances Project

Kingman Minerals (TSE:KGS) has released an update.

Kingman Minerals has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Bradley Peek as Independent Director and Mitchell Vanderydt as Strategic Advisor. The company is also advancing its Mohave Project in Arizona, which has significant potential for high-grade gold and silver discoveries. Kingman is well-positioned for growth with its experienced team and strategic focus on exploration and development.

For further insights into TSE:KGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.