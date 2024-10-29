News & Insights

Kingman Minerals Strengthens Team and Advances Project

October 29, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Kingman Minerals (TSE:KGS) has released an update.

Kingman Minerals has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Bradley Peek as Independent Director and Mitchell Vanderydt as Strategic Advisor. The company is also advancing its Mohave Project in Arizona, which has significant potential for high-grade gold and silver discoveries. Kingman is well-positioned for growth with its experienced team and strategic focus on exploration and development.

