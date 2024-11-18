Kingmaker Footwear’s Strategic Moves Amid Profit Warning

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss between HK$12 million and HK$15 million due to declining revenues and increased costs. Despite current challenges, the company remains optimistic, investing in workforce stability and new product lines to boost future growth. This strategic approach aims to strengthen its position as market conditions improve.

