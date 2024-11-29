News & Insights

Stocks

Kingmaker Footwear Reports Significant Financial Downturn

November 29, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings reported a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue decreasing by 14.9% and gross profit plunging 86.5% compared to the previous year. The company posted a loss of HK$12.9 million, contrasting sharply with a profit of HK$21.9 million in 2023, yet maintained a total dividend per share of HK$2.0.

For further insights into HK:1170 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMSWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.