Kingmaker Footwear Reports Significant Financial Downturn

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings reported a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue decreasing by 14.9% and gross profit plunging 86.5% compared to the previous year. The company posted a loss of HK$12.9 million, contrasting sharply with a profit of HK$21.9 million in 2023, yet maintained a total dividend per share of HK$2.0.

