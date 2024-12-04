Kingmaker Footwear Declares Special Interim Dividend

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, and payment will be made on January 27, 2025. Investors have until December 31, 2024, to register their shares to be eligible for the dividend.
For further insights into HK:1170 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.