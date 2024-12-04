Kingmaker Footwear Declares Special Interim Dividend

News & Insights

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, and payment will be made on January 27, 2025. Investors have until December 31, 2024, to register their shares to be eligible for the dividend.

