Kingmaker Footwear Declares Special Interim Dividend

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings (HK:1170) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 27, 2024, and payment will be made on January 27, 2025. Investors have until December 31, 2024, to register their shares to be eligible for the dividend.

For further insights into HK:1170 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.