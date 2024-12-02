Kingland Group Holdings Unveils Board Leadership Structure

Kingland Group Holdings Limited (HK:1751) has released an update.
Kingland Group Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting Mr. Cheung Shek On as the CEO and Chairman. The company also detailed the roles of its independent non-executive directors across the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This strategic leadership structure aims to enhance governance and drive the company’s growth.
