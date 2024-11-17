News & Insights

Kingkey Financial Engages Expert for Green Energy Push

November 17, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has taken a significant step by engaging leading expert William I.Y. Byun as a consultant to enhance their green energy and AI projects. Alongside the establishment of a Sustainability and Technology Committee, the company aims to leverage expert insights to optimize business performance and seize new opportunities in sustainability and technology. This strategic move is expected to bolster their growth and competitiveness in emerging markets.

