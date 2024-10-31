Kingkey Financial Boosts Green Energy and AI Initiatives

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has appointed Dr. Lu Hui-Ming as a consultant to enhance its efforts in green energy and artificial intelligence projects. Dr. Lu brings 20 years of experience in high-tech sectors, focusing on AI and renewable energy integration. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing its environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

