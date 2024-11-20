News & Insights

Kingkey Financial Announces Leadership Changes and Board Restructuring

November 20, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. has announced a significant reshuffle in its leadership with Mr. Leung Siu Kee transitioning from an independent non-executive director to an executive director, effective November 20, 2024. This change accompanies the dissolution of a special board committee, as its original objectives have been fulfilled, consolidating its functions back to the main board. These strategic moves aim to streamline board operations and leverage Mr. Leung’s extensive experience in the accounting industry.

