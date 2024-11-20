News & Insights

Stocks

Kingkey Financial Announces Board Structure and Roles

November 20, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd., listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced its board of directors and their roles. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with members serving on key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This structure aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic oversight for the company.

For further insights into HK:1468 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.