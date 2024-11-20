Kingkey Financial Announces Board Structure and Roles

Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:1468) has released an update.
Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Ltd., listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced its board of directors and their roles. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with members serving on key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This structure aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic oversight for the company.
