Kingfisher Reports Steady Q1 with Strategic Gains

May 21, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC reported a modest increase in Q1 sales, with positive trends in e-commerce and strategic expansion, despite weak ‘big-ticket’ sales reflecting the broader market. The company’s UK & Ireland segment showed strong market share gains, particularly in trade-focused areas, while France and Poland’s sales were in line with market expectations. Kingfisher reiterated its full year financial guidance, forecasting steady profits and cash flow.

