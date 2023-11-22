Kingfisher Q3 Sales Down, Q4-to Date LFL Sales Weak; Cuts FY24 Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter Group sales were 3.24 billion pounds, down 2.1 percent on a reported basis, from last year.

Sales fell 2.7 percent at constant currency rates, and 3.9 percent on a like-for-like or LFL basis. The company said its overall volumes are continuing to show an improving trend.

In the quarter, UK & Ireland sales were 1.60 billion pounds, a growth of 3.3 percent on a reported basis and 1.1 percent on LFL basis reflecting resilient consumer demand.

Meanwhile, sales in France declined 8.7 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent at constant currency to 1.03 billion pounds. The decline was 8.6 percent on LFL basis. The company said the market trends in France were weaker than expected.

Other International sales also declined 3.7 percent on reported basis and 7.6 percent on LFL basis.

Looking ahead, the company said its fourth quarter has started largely in line with the third-quarter trends, including continued resilience in the UK and market weakness in France.

For the three weeks to November 18, Group LFL sales were down 3.4 percent.

Further, the company lowered its fiscal year 2024 Group profit guidance reflecting the weakness of the French market.

The company now expects fiscal 2024 Group adjusted pre-tax profit to be around 560 million pounds, compared to previous guidance of 590 million pounds.

On the medium-to-longer term outlook, the company said it remains very positive for home improvement growth in markets, and its ability to grow ahead of markets.

