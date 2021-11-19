Markets

Kingfisher Q3 LFL Sales Down 2.4%; Sees FY Adj. Pre-tax Profit Towards Higher End Of Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported third quarter Group sales of 3.25 billion pounds, down 6.3% from previous year. In constant currency, sales were down 3.0%. Like-for-like sales were down 2.4% in constant currency.

Thierry Garnier, CEO, said: "Kingfisher has delivered another successful quarter, with 2-year like-for-like sales growth of 15% and strong growth across both retail and trade channels, and across all categories."

The Group now projects full year adjusted pre-tax profit to be towards the higher end of previously guided range of 910 million pounds to 950 million pounds.

For the second half of the fiscal year, like-for-like sales are projected to be towards the higher end of prior guidance range of a decline of 7% to 3%.

