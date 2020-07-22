Kingfisher Q2 Group LFL Sales (to 18 July) Up 21.6% On Strong Demand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L) reported that its Q2 Group LFL sales (to 18 July) are up 21.6%, reflecting strong demand across its markets. However, year-to-date (to 18 July) Group LFL sales declined 3.7%.

Previously, the company reported that its Q2 20/21 Group LFL sales (to 13 June) were up 21.8%, largely due to strong e-commerce growth and the phased reopening of stores in the UK and France from mid-April.

Citing strong sales generated to date in Q2, combined with cost reductions benefiting H1, the company expects its half year adjusted pre-tax profit to be ahead of prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.