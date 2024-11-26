Kingfisher price target lowered to 285 GBp from 310 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst James Anstead lowered the firm’s price target on Kingfisher (KGFHY) to 285 GBp from 310 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
