Kingfisher PLC Seeks London Stock Exchange Listing

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has applied for 3.5 million ordinary shares to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, with the listing expected to be granted by November 8, 2024. These shares, linked to the company’s Sharesave Scheme, will have the same rights as existing shares, potentially offering new investment opportunities.

