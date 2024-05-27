News & Insights

Kingfisher Mining Welcomes New Director

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. (AU:KFM) has released an update.

Kingfisher Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Stephen Brockhurst as a new director effective May 27, 2024. Brockhurst holds a significant interest in the company, with 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares and a combination of 250,000 options with varying expiry dates and strike prices. This initial director’s interest notice underscores Brockhurst’s vested interest in the company’s performance and potential impact on its strategic direction.

