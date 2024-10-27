News & Insights

Kingfisher Mining Uncovers Promising Rare Earth Deposits

October 27, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. (AU:KFM) has released an update.

Kingfisher Mining Ltd has announced significant rare earth element discoveries at its Mick Well project, indicating a larger carbonatite system with the potential for extensive mineralization. The company reported high-grade base metal results from its exploration efforts, including copper values of up to 21.6% at the Ring Well prospect. With a closing cash position of $828k and an anticipated EIS refund, Kingfisher continues to explore further opportunities within its tenure.

