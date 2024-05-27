Kingfisher Mining Announces Director Resignation

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. (AU:KFM) has released an update.

James Farrell has stepped down as a director of Kingfisher Mining Limited on May 27, 2024. Prior to his departure, Farrell held 1,452,059 ordinary shares and significant options in the company, while his spouse and family trust also held various interests in shares and options. The notice details the final interests and is a routine disclosure in compliance with corporate governance and stock exchange listing rules.

