Kingfisher Metals Completes Oversubscribed Placement

Kingfisher Metals (TSE:KFR) has released an update.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. has completed a successful private placement, raising over C$2 million in two tranches, with the final tranche closing at C$1.2 million through the issuance of units consisting of shares and purchase warrants. Each unit sold includes one common share and a warrant, which allows the holder to purchase additional shares within 24 months. Notably, insider Crescat Portfolio Management LLC participated, purchasing a significant number of units under terms compliant with industry regulations concerning related party transactions.

