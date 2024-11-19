Kingfisher Executives Boost Holdings via Dividend Reinvestment

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC has announced that several of its top executives, including CEO Thierry Garnier and other key leaders, have acquired ordinary shares of the company through the reinvestment of dividends. This move aligns with the company’s policies under the UK Market Abuse Regulation and highlights the executives’ confidence in the company’s future prospects.

