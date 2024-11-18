Kingfisher CTO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kingfisher PLC announced a share transaction involving Chris Blatchford, the Chief Technology Officer, who acquired 51 ordinary shares as part of the Kingfisher Share Incentive Plan. The transaction, conducted on November 15, 2024, was carried out in compliance with the UK’s Market Abuse Regulation. This move reflects Kingfisher’s ongoing commitment to align managerial interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:KGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.