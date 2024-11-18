News & Insights

Kingfisher CTO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

November 18, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher PLC announced a share transaction involving Chris Blatchford, the Chief Technology Officer, who acquired 51 ordinary shares as part of the Kingfisher Share Incentive Plan. The transaction, conducted on November 15, 2024, was carried out in compliance with the UK’s Market Abuse Regulation. This move reflects Kingfisher’s ongoing commitment to align managerial interests with shareholder value.

