Kingfisher buys trade marketplace NeedHelp for about 10 mln euros

Retailer Kingfisher said on Wednesday it had bought European home improvement service marketplace NeedHelp for about 10 million euros in cash to extend the services it could provide customers and boost its digital capabilities.

Guillaume de Kergariou, who founded NeedHelp in France in 2014, had reinvested proceeds from the sale in a 20% stake in the business, resulting in Kingfisher owning 80%, it said.

