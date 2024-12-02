Kingfisher Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kingfisher PLC has announced that its issued share capital consists of over 1.81 billion ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interests in the company under regulatory rules.

For further insights into GB:KGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.