Kingfisher Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.
Kingfisher PLC has announced that its issued share capital consists of over 1.81 billion ordinary shares, each with voting rights, as of November 30, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interests in the company under regulatory rules.
